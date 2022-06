Description State Availability

Introducing the newest expression of Keeper's Heart Whiskey — Irish + Bourbon! Created by our world renowned Master Distiller Brian Nation in collaboration with David Perkins, founder of High West Whiskey. These two have brought together their wealth of experience, knowledge and passion to once again bring together the very best of Irish & American distilling traditions.

This whiskey combines the delicate sweetness of Irish Grain, the richness of Irish Pot Still and the Peppery Caramel Sweetness of American Bourbon. Keeper’s Heart Irish + Bourbon Whiskey delivers a bourbon forward taste experience, layered and enhanced by the herbal earthiness of Pot Still and additional butterscotch sweetness from the Irish Grain

Bottle Size: 700ml

Please Drink Responsibly.