Keeper's Heart Whiskey Irish + American Blend

Keeper’s Heart is created to celebrate and unlock the moments worth keeping. Made with pride and a keen eye for time-tested quality, our whiskey is inspired by our family journey. Bringing together our Irish and American heritage and distilling tradition, we create whiskeys that are truly remarkable.

We are proud to announce our first whiskey release Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Whiskey. Our flagship offering combines the smooth and rich characteristics of Irish Pot Still and Grain whiskeys with bold and flavorful Rye for a unique tasting experience.

Bottle Size: 700 mL

