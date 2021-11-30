 Skip to content

Free Shipping at $99 | CODE: SHIP99

Free Shipping at $99 | CODE: SHIP99

DRINKING DISTILLED SPIRITS, BEER, COOLERS, WINE AND OTHER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MAY INCREASE CANCER RISK, AND, DURING PREGNANCY, CAN CAUSE BIRTH DEFECTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO WWW.P65WARNINGS.CA.GOV/ALCOHOL

Keeper's Heart Whiskey Irish + American Blend
Keeper's Heart

Keeper's Heart Whiskey Irish + American Blend

$39.00

Make it the ultimate gift? Add Options:

Bottle Image

Encase your bottle in this luxury velvet drawstring holder. The perfect gift.

Leather holder Image

Handmade by BillyKirk in the U.S.A., curated with uncompromising quality.

Quantity must be 1 or more
ADD TO CART

This product is available in:

Keeper’s Heart is created to celebrate and unlock the moments worth keeping. Made with pride and a keen eye for time-tested quality, our whiskey is inspired by our family journey. Bringing together our Irish and American heritage and distilling tradition, we create whiskeys that are truly remarkable.

We are proud to announce our first whiskey release Keeper’s Heart Irish + American Whiskey. Our flagship offering combines the smooth and rich characteristics of Irish Pot Still and Grain whiskeys with bold and flavorful Rye for a unique tasting experience.

Bottle Size: 700 mL

Please Drink Responsibly.

This product is only available for delivery in the following states: .

California Residents: for Proposition 65 WARNING

Notes of Scent & Flavor

  • Nose

    Bright, floral, baking spices.

  • Palate

    Candied ginger, vanilla, lemon zest, sweet biscuits, stewed fruit. Long and lingering with notes of spices, candy sweetness and freshly charred oak.

  • Finish

    Long and pleasant spiced caramel.

“Truly a sum greater than its parts…incredibly accessible price… fantastic in cocktails…one of the most versatile whiskeys on the market.” - Inside Hook

Origins

We sourced 4 year old Irish Pot Still and Irish Grain whiskeys from Great Northern Distilling in Ireland experly blended by world renowned Master Distiller, Brian Nation, with Rye Whiskey from the Old Seagram's plant in Indiana, MGP.

Explore more of Keeper's Heart

The Story of Keeper's Heart

Featured Cocktail Recipe

Keeper's Old Fashioned

Ingredients

2 oz. Keeper’s Heart Whiskey
1/3 oz. Demerara Syrup
4 Dashes Aromatic Bitters

Recipe

  1. Build drink on ice sphere in an old-fashioned glass and stir well to begin dilution.
  2. Garnish with an orange twist.